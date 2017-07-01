DU UG Admission Second Cut-Off 2017: Check Complete List Here The Second cut-off list for admissions to various Undergraduate Courses (based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the Academic Year 2017-2018 has been released by different colleges of the University on Friday and Saturday.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT DU Second Cutoff 2017: Check complete list of colleges and courses here New Delhi: The Second cut-off list for admissions to various Undergraduate Courses (based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the Academic Year 2017-2018 has been released by different colleges of the University on Friday and Saturday. The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (Second Admission List) of which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges of Delhi University (DU) are given below.



For details, with regard to variation in cut-off percentage, the candidates are advised to contact the respective colleges from July 1, ie. today. As per schedule already notified, the eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the Second Admission cut-off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities in the Colleges concerned within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website.

DU Second Cut-Off 2017: Above-90 Realm For Top Colleges

In second cut-off which is released yesterday and today, top colleges of Delhi University are still trading in the above-90 realm for more popular courses.



Hansraj college and Hindu College from North Campus lowered their BA Economic (Honours) cut-off to 97 and 97.25 per cent respectively, down from earlier 97.50 per cent, reported Indo-Asian News Service.



Another most sought after college, SRCC, has reduced the BCom (Honours) cut-off to 97.50 per cent in its second list, however, it has closed the admission in BA (Honours) Economics for the general category admission.

DU Second Cut-Off 2017: Check Complete List Here

Check the detailed list cut-offs of Delhi University colleges and courses:







According to the

DU Cut-Off 2017: Admission Closed

Some colleges in DU, meanwhile, have closed admission process for certain courses without waiting for the second cutoff.



Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College closed admissions for its Economics (Honours), History, Philosophy, Sociology, Maths, Statistics and B.Com (Honours) while north campus based Hindu College closed admissions for B.A. (Programme), Political Science, Chemistry, Physics, Zoology, Botany and Statistics, among other courses, reported IANS.



Gargi college has closed its BSc (Honours) Chemistry admission, while, Kamala Nehru College completed its admissions process for courses like BA (Honours) History, BA programme, and BCom.



Kirorimal College has also clossed admission to BA (Honours) English.



Sri Venketeswara college of south campus closed its BSc (Honours) Physics admission.



(With Inputs from IANS)



