Delhi University Admission 2017: Third Cut Off List To Be Out By Evening Tomorrow; 3% Dip Expected

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi University Admission 2017: Third Cut Off List To Be Out On July 6 New Delhi: Delhi University concluded the admission process on the basis of second cut off yesterday and the admission fee payment was concluded today at noon. According to reports after the admission drive on the basis of second cut off, more than 50% seats have been filled in most of the campus colleges. As per estimation, there are still 28,000 seats left vacant for which the University will release the third cut off list. It is expected that the third list will see a substantial dip in the cut off percentage.



In the second cut off, there had been only marginal difference for most of the colleges and courses. SGTB Khalsa college which had set the first cut off for B.Sc. Electronics (honors) at 99.6% brought it down to 96%. A similar drop was seen for BA Political Science course where the cut off was brought down to 97.25% from 99%.



The cut off was lowered by 0.25% or 0.5% for most of the courses offered by the top DU colleges. Many top colleges also closed admission for their most sought after courses after the first cut off list. At LSR, admission closed for Economics (Honours), History, Philosophy, Sociology, Mathematics, Statistics and B.Com. (Honours).



Hindu College closed admissions for BA (Programme), Political Science, Chemistry, Physics, Zoology, Botany and Statistics.



Experts have predicted that the third cut off will see a difference of about 3% from the previous cut offs. It is also expected that by the end of admission based on third cut off seats in most of the top colleges and favored courses will be filled.



Students who have not been able to secure a seat at DU colleges can go for one of the off campus colleges after the cut off list is released.



