Delhi University Admission 2017: Second Cut Off To Be Released On July 1; Know Past Year Trend Delhi University released the first cut off list for admission to under graduate courses in the late hours of June 23. The admission process on the basis of the first list will be carried out till June 28. The University will release the second cut off list on July 1.

26 Shares EMAIL PRINT Delhi University will release second cut off on July 1 New Delhi: Delhi University released the first cut off list for admission to under graduate courses in the late hours of June 23. The admission process on the basis of the first list will be carried out till June 28. The University will release the second cut off list on July 1. Students who have not made it to the first list or have not made the cut for their desired college, should they wait for the second cut off. What are the possibilities for them to make it in the second cut off? This and other related questions will be answered here.



Last year, although the cut off was not 100% for any of the colleges or courses in the first list, the cut off was still high for many courses. After the admission through the first list, many colleges and courses still had unfilled seats. The most seats were vacant in off-campus colleges. Considering the cut off trend this year, there is a probability that a lot many seats would remain vacant this year too.



However, looking at the past year trends, there will only be a marginal lowering of cut offs by 1-3%. Students who have missed out on their desired college because of a difference of a few points can wait for the second cut off.



Last year, Ramjas College which had set the cut off for B.Com. (Honors) at 99.26% in the first list brought it down to 97.75% in the second list. SRCC dropped the cut off from 98 to 97.5%. In Venkateswara College, the cut off for B.Com. (Honors) was brought down to 97.5 from 97.75%.



Read Here: Delhi University Released First Cut Off; Marginal Dip In All Courses



BA Economics (Honors) too did not see much of a drop in the second list. SRCC dropped the cut off from 98.25% to 97.75%. There was no change in the cut off for Hindu college and it had remained 97.75% in both the lists. In Lady Shri Ram College the cut off came down only by a few points from 97.75% to 97.50%.



For BA English (Honors) there was not much of a chneg in the cut off for the top colleges. LSR reduced the cut off by 0.75% to 97.5%. At Hindu, the cut off dropped from 97.75% to 97.25%. At Miranda House too the cut off dropped by 0.50% from 97.5% to 97%.



In case of science courses too, there was no glaring drop in cut off percentage. For B.Sc. Mathematics (Honors), Hindu college dropped the cut off by 0.50% to 97%. AT Ramjas, the cut off was brought down to 97% from 98.5%. At SGTB Khalsa College, the cut off dropped from 98% to 97%.



While, the cut off may drop in the second list, the chances for students with percentage below 90 getting admission in any of the top colleges are still remains slim. If not able to make it in the second cut off, such students can either wait for the subsequent cut off lists or take admission in other colleges which may not enjoy the top slots but still offer a good faculty and programme.



