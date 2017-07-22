Delhi University Sixth Cut-Off 2017: Check Complete List Here

According to the University, the admissions for the sixth cut-off will take place between July 22 and July 25 for all categories.
Though the admissions to main courses in major colleges have been closed, the sixth cut-off list shows
some hopes for the students who are still waiting to take admissions in DU.
DU Sixth cut-off Released; Check Complete List Here
Check the complete list of Delhi University's sixth cutoff list here:
Apart from the sixth cut-off, DU had also decided to start another admission drive for students of reserved categories including SC/ST, OBC, persons with disablity (PWD), children/widows of armed forces, Kashmiri migrants and sports, reported PTI.
This admission drive for such admissions will happen from July 31 to August 5, the release from the university said.
(With Inputs from PTI)
