Delhi University Sixth Cut-Off 2017: Check Complete List Here

DU Sixth cut-off Released; Check Complete List Here

The University of Delhi has yesterday announced its 6th cut-off list for the merit based admissions to the Undergraduate courses. In its Sixth cut-off list, Delhi University (DU)'s Hindu College has kept the highest percentage of 97.25 for its BA Economics (Hons) course, while, Lady Shri Ram College for Women's BA Journalism (Hons) course has the second highest cut off of 97 per cent.According to the University, the admissions for the sixth cut-off will take place between July 22 and July 25 for all categories.Though the admissions to main courses in major colleges have been closed, the sixth cut-off list showssome hopes for the students who are still waiting to take admissions in DU.



Check the complete list of Delhi University's sixth cutoff list here:







Apart from the sixth cut-off, DU had also decided to start another admission drive for students of reserved categories including SC/ST, OBC, persons with disablity (PWD), children/widows of armed forces, Kashmiri migrants and sports, reported PTI.

