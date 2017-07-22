Delhi University Sixth Cut-Off 2017: Check Complete List Here

The University of Delhi has yesterday announced its 6th cut-off list for the merit based admissions to the Undergraduate courses.

Education | Edited by | Updated: July 22, 2017 11:30 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi University Sixth Cut-Off 2017: Check Complete List Here

Delhi University Sixth Cut-Off 2017: Check Complete List Here

New Delhi:  The University of Delhi has yesterday announced its 6th cut-off list for the merit based admissions to the Undergraduate courses. In its Sixth cut-off list, Delhi University (DU)'s Hindu College has kept the highest percentage of 97.25 for its BA Economics (Hons) course, while, Lady Shri Ram College for Women's BA Journalism (Hons) course has the second highest cut off of 97 per cent.

According to the University, the admissions for the sixth cut-off will take place between July 22 and July 25 for all categories. 

Though the admissions to main courses in major colleges have been closed, the sixth cut-off list shows
some hopes for the students who are still waiting to take admissions in DU.
 

DU Sixth cut-off Released; Check Complete List Here


Check the complete list of Delhi University's sixth cutoff list here:



Apart from the sixth cut-off, DU had also decided to start another admission drive for students of reserved categories including SC/ST, OBC, persons with disablity (PWD), children/widows of armed forces, Kashmiri migrants and sports, reported PTI.


This admission drive for such admissions will happen from July 31 to August 5, the release from the university said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READNitish Kumar's RSVP For PM Narendra Modi's Dinner Further Tests His Bihar Alliance
DU Cut-off ListDelhi University cut off listDU Cutoff 2017DU Cut off 2017DU 6th Cut offDU sixth Cut off

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio PhoneMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................