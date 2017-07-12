Delhi University To Release Fourth Cut Off List Today; No Major Change Expected Delhi University is all set to announce fourth cut off for the seats which have remained vacant after the admission process for third cut off list is over. Roughly 15,000 seats are still vacant at various colleges.

Delhi University is all set to announce fourth cut off for the seats which have remained vacant after the admission process for third cut off list is over. Roughly 15,000 seats are still vacant at various colleges. However, the cut off is not expected to drop significantly for the fourth round of admission. Most of the seats for the popular courses have already been filled with only a few left up for grabs. Inside sources have said that although there will be a fourth cut off, there will be minor to no change in the cut off percentage from the third list.The University closed the admission process based on the third cut off list on July 10. Close to 41,000 seats from the 56,000 sanctioned seats have already been filled. Colleges may avoid a significant drop in cut off the fourth time around in order to prevent over admission in courses.While the seats in most of the poplar courses like BA English, B.Com., BA Psychology are almost completely filled, the seats in less known courses would still be available for admission. As was the case in third cut off list , students can expect opening of admission to some of the courses at top colleges where the admission process had been closed because of the withdrawal of admission.Among the colleges where admission process is almost over are Miranda House where 950 seats out of the available 1000 seats have been filled, Hansraj College where 961 seats out of 1,164 have been filled. The seats at South campus colleges have also been filled and only a few seats remain vacant. At Sri Venkateswara College 888 out of 1089 seats have already been filled.