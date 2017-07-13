Delhi University (DU) Fourth Cut Off 2017; Check Complete List Delhi University has released the fourth cut off list for admission to under graduate courses. There has not been any significant change in the cut off percentage. The cut offs have gone down marginally from the previous list.

Admission process based on the fourth cut off have begun from today and will continue till July 15. "After approval of admission by respective colleges, the applicant has to make online payment on the varsity's website till the deadline announced by the administration," a press-release by the university said.



After the admission based on the third cut off, admission to many courses have been closed. Hindu college, which is situated in the North campus, has closed admission for a majority of courses. The case is similar for Miranda House. Sri Venketeswara College in the South campus has also closed admission for many popular courses.



In case of vacant seats, next cut off list will be released on July 18.



Check complete cut off list below:







