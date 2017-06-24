Delhi University First Cut Off 2017: What Are Your Options In Humanities With Low Marks In DU UG admission 2017, with most of the popular courses are demanding marks above 90 percentages for admission, what are the options left for the students with less mark?

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT DU First Cut Off 2017: What Are Your Options In Humanities With Low Marks New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) announced its



With most of the popular courses are demanding marks above 90 percentages for admission, what are the options left for the students with less mark?



BA Programmes in Delhi University have been one resort for the students who have secured low percentages in their board exams. But in recent years, in BA Prgorammes also, most of the top colleges have started to declare higher cutoffs, that too 90 or above 90 percentage. This year is also not different, North campus colleges like Hans Raj College (97), Hindu College (96), Kirori Mal College (95), Miranda House (96.5), Ramjas College (94.5), Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (97) and Daulat Ram College (91) declared the BA Programme cutoff above 90 per cent.



Gargi College (92), Indraprastha College for Women (96.5), Lady Shri Ram College for Women (95.5), Sri Venketeswara College (95.25), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College (90), Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (93), Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College (90), Ram Lal Anand College (93), Satyawati College (92), Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (90), Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College (96) and Zakir Husain Delhi College (92) have kept their BA Programme cut off above 90 percent.



Read also: Delhi University First Cut Off Released; 98.25% For Economics And Commerce At SGTB Khalsa College​



Still the students may apply to Aditi Mahavidyalaya for Women, Bhagini Nivedita College for Women, P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening), Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women and Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) for B.A. Programme if their marks percentages are 80 or below.

DU First Cut-Off 2017: Humanities Courses with 80 or less than 80 per cent

With applying for a BA programme course in Delhi University demands higher percentages, here are some courses from the central varsity affiliated colleges for the students with low percentages:



(In the order of College, Course and cut-off)



Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W), B.A. (Hons.) Hindi Patrakarita, 80

Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W), B.A. Programme, 77

Bhagini Nivedita College (W), B.A. (Hons.) History, 75

Bhagini Nivedita College (W), B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, 80

Bhagini Nivedita College (W), B.A. Programme, 75

Bharati College (W), B.A. (Hons.) History, 78

Lakshmibai College (W), B.A. (Hons.)Philosophy, 80

Mata Sundri College for Women (W), B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, 74.5

P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening), B.A. Programme, 80

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W), B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, 72

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W), B.A. Programme, 78

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), B.A. Programme, 80



This year also, the cut off for BA (Hons.) Hindi and BA (Hons.) Sanskrit courses in most colleges are below 80.

BA (Hons.) Hindi First Cut Off (Colleges with 80 or less than 80 per cent)

Check the list of colleges with 80 or less than 80 per cent cut off in BA Hindi (H):

DU First Cut Off 2017: BA (Hons.) Hindi (Colleges with 80 or less than 80 per cent)

BA (Hons.) Sanskrit (Colleges with 80 or less than 80 per cent)

Check the list of colleges with 80 or less than 80 per cent cut off in BA Sanskrit (H):

DU First Cut Off 2017: BA (Hons.) Sanskrit (Colleges with 80 or less than 80 per cent)

DU First Cut Off 2017: BA (Hons.) other language courses



Click here for more



Delhi University (DU) announced its first cut-off list for this academic year for the admission in the merit-based undergraduate courses, with many registering a drop in cut-offs across colleges. The highest was 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College. In humanities stream, Khalsa again set the highest cut-off at 99 per cent for BA (Hons) Political Science, according to the list available on DU website. Traditionally, BA programmes, BA (Hons) language programmes like Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Persian, Bengali, Arabic and some courses from Evening colleges have been the final options for the students with low marks.With most of the popular courses are demanding marks above 90 percentages for admission, what are the options left for the students with less mark?BA Programmes in Delhi University have been one resort for the students who have secured low percentages in their board exams. But in recent years, in BA Prgorammes also, most of the top colleges have started to declare higher cutoffs, that too 90 or above 90 percentage. This year is also not different, North campus colleges like Hans Raj College (97), Hindu College (96), Kirori Mal College (95), Miranda House (96.5), Ramjas College (94.5), Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (97) and Daulat Ram College (91) declared the BA Programme cutoff above 90 per cent.Gargi College (92), Indraprastha College for Women (96.5), Lady Shri Ram College for Women (95.5), Sri Venketeswara College (95.25), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College (90), Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (93), Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College (90), Ram Lal Anand College (93), Satyawati College (92), Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (90), Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College (96) and Zakir Husain Delhi College (92) have kept their BA Programme cut off above 90 percent.Still the students may apply to Aditi Mahavidyalaya for Women, Bhagini Nivedita College for Women, P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening), Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women and Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) for B.A. Programme if their marks percentages are 80 or below.With applying for a BA programme course in Delhi University demands higher percentages, here are some courses from the central varsity affiliated colleges for the students with low percentages:(In the order of College, Course and cut-off)Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W), B.A. (Hons.) Hindi Patrakarita, 80Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W), B.A. Programme, 77Bhagini Nivedita College (W), B.A. (Hons.) History, 75Bhagini Nivedita College (W), B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, 80Bhagini Nivedita College (W), B.A. Programme, 75Bharati College (W), B.A. (Hons.) History, 78Lakshmibai College (W), B.A. (Hons.)Philosophy, 80Mata Sundri College for Women (W), B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, 74.5P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening), B.A. Programme, 80Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W), B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, 72Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W), B.A. Programme, 78Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), B.A. Programme, 80This year also, the cut off for BA (Hons.) Hindi and BA (Hons.) Sanskrit courses in most colleges are below 80.Check the list of colleges with 80 or less than 80 per cent cut off in BA Hindi (H):Check the list of colleges with 80 or less than 80 per cent cut off in BA Sanskrit (H):Same as Hindi and Sanskrit, BA (Hons) courses, for admission in Punjabi, Urdu, Bengali, Arabic and Persian Honours in some of the colleges in DU also needs less than 80 per cent.The second cut-off list of DU merit based undergraduate admission is expected to be issued on July 1.Click here for more Education News