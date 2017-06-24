Delhi University First Cut Off 2017: What Are Your Options In Humanities With Low Marks

With most of the popular courses are demanding marks above 90 percentages for admission, what are the options left for the students with less mark?
BA Programmes in Delhi University have been one resort for the students who have secured low percentages in their board exams. But in recent years, in BA Prgorammes also, most of the top colleges have started to declare higher cutoffs, that too 90 or above 90 percentage. This year is also not different, North campus colleges like Hans Raj College (97), Hindu College (96), Kirori Mal College (95), Miranda House (96.5), Ramjas College (94.5), Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (97) and Daulat Ram College (91) declared the BA Programme cutoff above 90 per cent.
Gargi College (92), Indraprastha College for Women (96.5), Lady Shri Ram College for Women (95.5), Sri Venketeswara College (95.25), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College (90), Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (93), Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College (90), Ram Lal Anand College (93), Satyawati College (92), Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (90), Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College (96) and Zakir Husain Delhi College (92) have kept their BA Programme cut off above 90 percent.
Still the students may apply to Aditi Mahavidyalaya for Women, Bhagini Nivedita College for Women, P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening), Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women and Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) for B.A. Programme if their marks percentages are 80 or below.
DU First Cut-Off 2017: Humanities Courses with 80 or less than 80 per cent
With applying for a BA programme course in Delhi University demands higher percentages, here are some courses from the central varsity affiliated colleges for the students with low percentages:
(In the order of College, Course and cut-off)
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W), B.A. (Hons.) Hindi Patrakarita, 80
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W), B.A. Programme, 77
Bhagini Nivedita College (W), B.A. (Hons.) History, 75
Bhagini Nivedita College (W), B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, 80
Bhagini Nivedita College (W), B.A. Programme, 75
Bharati College (W), B.A. (Hons.) History, 78
Lakshmibai College (W), B.A. (Hons.)Philosophy, 80
Mata Sundri College for Women (W), B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, 74.5
P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening), B.A. Programme, 80
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W), B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, 72
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W), B.A. Programme, 78
Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), B.A. Programme, 80
This year also, the cut off for BA (Hons.) Hindi and BA (Hons.) Sanskrit courses in most colleges are below 80.
BA (Hons.) Hindi First Cut Off (Colleges with 80 or less than 80 per cent)
Check the list of colleges with 80 or less than 80 per cent cut off in BA Hindi (H):
BA (Hons.) Sanskrit (Colleges with 80 or less than 80 per cent)
Check the list of colleges with 80 or less than 80 per cent cut off in BA Sanskrit (H):
Same as Hindi and Sanskrit, BA (Hons) courses, for admission in Punjabi, Urdu, Bengali, Arabic and Persian Honours in some of the colleges in DU also needs less than 80 per cent.
The second cut-off list of DU merit based undergraduate admission is expected to be issued on July 1.
