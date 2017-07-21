Delhi University Admission 2017: Sixth Cut-Off List Expected Soon The University of Delhi on last Wednesday announced that the NCR based varsity will release its 6th cut-off list for various merit-based undergraduate (UG) courses on 22nd July.

The University of Delhi on last Wednesday announced that the NCR based varsity will release its 6th cut-off list for various merit-based undergraduate (UG) courses on 22nd July. Though, the Delhi University (DU) had earlier announced a total of five cut-offs for admission into merit based UG courses, kept options open for further ones in case of availability of seats.DU had also extended its admissions' window for the fifth cut-off list till July 20.DU released the fifth cut-off on last Monday and the admission process began on next day, by then, the admission to most of the colleges and courses are over with roughly 10% seats left for admission in this round.In the fifth list, cut offs for the popular choice courses did not dip much and the admission process was re-opened in a few courses for which it was closed in the fourth list as a result of withdrawal of admission."Admissions for the sixth cut-off will happen between 22 and 25 July (except Sunday) for all the categories," the Delhi University said in a release The university has also decided to start another admission drive for students of reserved categories including SC/ST, OBC, and persons with disability (PWD), children/widows of armed forces, Kashmiri migrants and sports, reported PTI."The drive for such admissions will happen between 31 July to 5 August," the release said.The DU had announced its first cut-off on June 23 and the highest was 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) Electronics in the SGTB Khalsa College.In another development, Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board ( NCWEB ) of DU released its fifth cut-off list today.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News