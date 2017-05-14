Delhi University DU Admission 2017: Registration To Start From May 22 According to a press release from the University of Delhi, the online registration process for undergraduate admissions will start from May 22, earlier than last year.

27 Shares EMAIL PRINT Delhi University DU Admission 2017: Registration To Start From May 22 New Delih: The much awaited Delhi University (DU) admission dates are out! According to a press release from the University of Delhi, the online registration process for undergraduate admissions will start from May 22, earlier than last year. DU also announced the admission schedule of Ph.D., M.Phil. and Postgraduate courses for the academic session 2017-2018.



"The eligible applicants are informed that the registration process of all the programmes will be completely online including Sports, Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), Kashmiri Migrants, CW (Defence), and PwD categories," said the press release.



Delhi University also said that the details of registration process and subsequent procedure will be available in the Bulletin of Information, which will be uploaded online soon. Delhi University UG registration will start from May 22



"The registration portal will be open for the students all the time, so that, the students will be able to enter their marks and other details as the results come out," said Prof. Pandit.



About the proposed online Postgraduate entrance tests, Prof. Pandit said the University standing committee meeting will make a decision on that. The meeting is scheduled for May 16.



More details regarding the admissions will be released on a press conference which is scheduled for May 21, he added.



According to Prof. Pandit, the cut-off releasing dates will remain the same as earlier.



Know About DU Application Submission Process



Delhi University UG Admission: Important Dates



The schedule of online registration for admission to various programmes is as given below:



UG Merit Based Programmes: May 22, 2017

UG Entrance Based Programmes: May 31, 2017

PG Programmes: May 31, 2017

MPhil, PhD Programmes: May 31, 2017



Click here for more



The much awaited Delhi University (DU) admission dates are out! According to a press release from the University of Delhi, the online registration process for undergraduate admissions will start from May 22, earlier than last year. DU also announced the admission schedule of Ph.D., M.Phil. and Postgraduate courses for the academic session 2017-2018."The eligible applicants are informed that the registration process of all the programmes will be completely online including Sports, Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), Kashmiri Migrants, CW (Defence), and PwD categories," said the press release.Delhi University also said that the details of registration process and subsequent procedure will be available in the Bulletin of Information, which will be uploaded online soon.Though CBSE and some state boards are yet to release the class 12 results, Prof. Maharaj K Pandit, head of the admission committee and dean of sciences at Delhi University said that, the early registration process will give adequate time for the students to gather all the necessary certificates."The registration portal will be open for the students all the time, so that, the students will be able to enter their marks and other details as the results come out," said Prof. Pandit.About the proposed online Postgraduate entrance tests, Prof. Pandit said the University standing committee meeting will make a decision on that. The meeting is scheduled for May 16.More details regarding the admissions will be released on a press conference which is scheduled for May 21, he added.According to Prof. Pandit, the cut-off releasing dates will remain the same as earlier.The schedule of online registration for admission to various programmes is as given below:UG Merit Based Programmes: May 22, 2017UG Entrance Based Programmes: May 31, 2017PG Programmes: May 31, 2017MPhil, PhD Programmes: May 31, 2017Click here for more Education News