DU Admission 2017: Application Process For PG, M.Phil, PhD And Entrance Based UG Courses Delayed Delhi University had earlier announced that the application process for entrance-based courses would begin today. However, as per a notice published on the official website, the university may change the application schedule and will notify about the same soon.

65 Shares EMAIL PRINT DU Admission 2017: PG, M.Phil, PhD Application Process Delayed New Delhi: Delhi University had earlier announced that the application process for entrance-based courses would begin today. However, as per a notice published on the official website, the university may change the application schedule and will notify about the same soon. The university was also supposed to begin the application process for Post Graduate, M.Phil. and PhD courses today but the date has been postponed to June 7, 2017. The delay in the application process is sure to cause apprehension among students who are waiting to apply for higher studies at the university.



Earlier, the university used to conduct application process for PG and research courses after the declaration of under graduate results. Each department would conduct the application process separately. It is a possibility that the PG and research admission process has been delayed to accommodate the students who are in the last leg of their under graduate final semester exam.



Delhi University is set to conduct



The university will conduct offline exams. There had been suggestions of conducting computer-based exams but the decision was scraped recently. The pattern of the entrance exam will also be clear only after the prospectus is made available on the official website. Till then students are advised to keep their calm and focus on preparing all the basic concepts related to the subject to which the wish to apply for.



Click here for more



Delhi University had earlier announced that the application process for entrance-based courses would begin today. However, as per a notice published on the official website, the university may change the application schedule and will notify about the same soon. The university was also supposed to begin the application process for Post Graduate, M.Phil. and PhD courses today but the date has been postponed to June 7, 2017. The delay in the application process is sure to cause apprehension among students who are waiting to apply for higher studies at the university.Earlier, the university used to conduct application process for PG and research courses after the declaration of under graduate results. Each department would conduct the application process separately. It is a possibility that the PG and research admission process has been delayed to accommodate the students who are in the last leg of their under graduate final semester exam.Delhi University is set to conduct entrance exams for 9 different under graduate courses this year. The university conducts entrance exam for all PG and research courses. The syllabus for the entrance exams would be available with the beginning of the application process.The university will conduct offline exams. There had been suggestions of conducting computer-based exams but the decision was scraped recently. The pattern of the entrance exam will also be clear only after the prospectus is made available on the official website. Till then students are advised to keep their calm and focus on preparing all the basic concepts related to the subject to which the wish to apply for.Click here for more Education News