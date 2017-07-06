Delhi University Admission 2017: LSR Third Cut-Off Out, 0.25 % Dip In Most Courses One of the most sought after college under DU, LSR College for Women has released its third cut-off today evening and the list shows slight dip compared to the second list the college published last week.

The college had already completed admission to BA (Honours) Hindi, BA (Honours) History, BA (Honours) Philosophy, BA (Honours) Sanskrit, BA (Honours) Sociology, BA Programme, BCom (Honours), BSc (Honours) Mathematics and BSc (Honours) Statistics before the second cut-off list was published.



LSR reopened the BA (Honours) Economics admission process in general category after keeping it closed for the second cut-off list. It has kept the cut-off unchanged for the admission in general category with 97.5 per cent for BA (Honours) Economics course.



For BA (Honours) English Course, LSR brought the cut-off down to 97% from 98% while it reduced the cut-off to 97.5 in BA (Honours) Journalism course. In second Cut-off it was 97.75.



In BA (Honours) Political Science, the cut-off is 97.25, with a difference of 0.25 percent.



In BA (Honours) Psychology, a student need 98.00 while it was 98.25 in the second list.

