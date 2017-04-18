Delhi University (DU) Admission 2017: Know How To Apply Online

DU Admission 2017: Step by step guide to submit application online
Candidates,
- Shall have to apply online through UG admission portal
- Shall have to choose the course/ college seats online as per the notification
- Opting for ECA and sports quota shall have to apply online, as well
- Shall have to signup at the portal by providing the email id (valid; this will be the mode of communication with the University thereafter) and phone number
- Shall have to confirm the registration
- Shall complete the registration after "signup"
- Shall fill all the eight sections with accurate information
- Shall deposit the application fee
The following documents need to be uploaded during the online registration process:
- Passport size photograph of the applicant. The specification of the passport size photo is same as that used in the Indian Passport.
- Scanned signature of the applicant
- Self attested copy of Class X Board Certificate (for the date of birth)
- Self attested Class XII Marks-Sheet, if result is announced. (In case Mark-Sheet is not issued by the Board then the self attested copy of the Mark-Sheet downloaded from the respective boards' website should be uploaded).
- Self attested copy of SC/ST/OBC/PwD/KM/CW Certificate, if applicable.
- Self attested copy of income certificate (for OBC non-creamy layer) Certificate, if applicable.
- Self attested copy of Sport Certificate(s) for last three years, if applicable.
- Self attested copy of Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s), if applicable
