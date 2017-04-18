Delhi University (DU) Admission 2017: Know How To Apply Online

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT DU Admission 2017: Online Registration Procedure New Delhi: Delhi University Admission season is going to begin soon! The DU admission 2017 which garners huge attention for the undergraduate (UG) course is expected to start towards the later part of the month. The admission, though has not begun, but will shortly and applicants must be prepared beforehand so as not to face any trouble during the right time of application submission. Another added advantage to this is that once the application submission process begins, server issues arise due to large number of applicants. In that case, having everything in hand will help you to submit the documents properly and in time.



DU Admission 2017: Step by step guide to submit application online

Candidates, Shall have to apply online through UG admission portal

Shall have to choose the course/ college seats online as per the notification

Opting for ECA and sports quota shall have to apply online, as well

Shall have to signup at the portal by providing the email id (valid; this will be the mode of communication with the University thereafter) and phone number

Shall have to confirm the registration

Shall complete the registration after "signup"

Shall fill all the eight sections with accurate information

Shall deposit the application fee

The following documents need to be uploaded during the online registration process: Passport size photograph of the applicant. The specification of the passport size photo is same as that used in the Indian Passport.

Scanned signature of the applicant

Self attested copy of Class X Board Certificate (for the date of birth)

Self attested Class XII Marks-Sheet, if result is announced. (In case Mark-Sheet is not issued by the Board then the self attested copy of the Mark-Sheet downloaded from the respective boards' website should be uploaded).

Self attested copy of SC/ST/OBC/PwD/KM/CW Certificate, if applicable.

Self attested copy of income certificate (for OBC non-creamy layer) Certificate, if applicable.

Self attested copy of Sport Certificate(s) for last three years, if applicable.

Self attested copy of Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s), if applicable Details mentioned above are with reference to DU UG admission rules (2016-2017). Changes, if any, will be mentioned.



