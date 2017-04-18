Delhi University (DU) Admission 2017: Know How To Apply Online

Education | Written by | Updated: April 18, 2017 16:17 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi University (DU) Admission 2017: Know How To Apply Online

DU Admission 2017: Online Registration Procedure

New Delhi:  Delhi University Admission season is going to begin soon! The DU admission 2017 which garners huge attention for the undergraduate (UG) course is expected to start towards the later part of the month. The admission, though has not begun, but will shortly and applicants must be prepared beforehand so as not to face any trouble during the right time of application submission. Another added advantage to this is that once the application submission process begins, server issues arise due to large number of applicants. In that case, having everything in hand will help you to submit the documents properly and in time.

DU Admission 2017: Step by step guide to submit application online
Candidates,
  • Shall have to apply online through UG admission portal
  • Shall have to choose the course/ college seats online as per the notification
  • Opting for ECA and sports quota shall have to apply online, as well
  • Shall have to signup at the portal by providing the email id (valid; this will be the mode of communication with the University thereafter) and phone number
  • Shall have to confirm the registration 
  • Shall complete the registration after "signup"
  • Shall fill all the eight sections with accurate information
  • Shall deposit the application fee

The following documents need to be uploaded during the online registration process:
  • Passport size photograph of the applicant. The specification of the passport size photo is same as that used in the Indian Passport. 
  • Scanned signature of the applicant 
  • Self attested copy of Class X Board Certificate (for the date of birth) 
  • Self attested Class XII Marks-Sheet, if result is announced. (In case Mark-Sheet is not issued by the Board then the self attested copy of the Mark-Sheet downloaded from the respective boards' website should be uploaded). 
  • Self attested copy of SC/ST/OBC/PwD/KM/CW Certificate, if applicable. 
  • Self attested copy of income certificate (for OBC non-creamy layer) Certificate, if applicable. 
  • Self attested copy of Sport Certificate(s) for last three years, if applicable. 
  • Self attested copy of Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s), if applicable
Details mentioned above are with reference to DU UG admission rules (2016-2017). Changes, if any, will be mentioned.

Click here for more Education News

 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READVijay Mallya, Who Fled India In 2016, Arrested In London By Scotland Yard
Delhi UniversityDelhi University AdmissionDU admissionDU admission 2017Delhi University admission 2017du.ac.inDU UG admission 2017Delhi University UG Admission

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableBegum JaanThe Fate Of The Furious

................................ Advertisement ................................