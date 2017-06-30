Delhi University Concludes First Cut Off List Admission Delhi University's first cut-off list admissions ended at midnight today with nearly 30 per cent of the total seats taken. According to the admissions cell of the university, till 7 pm today, around 15,000 students were admitted in the first cut-off.

According to sources, 395 students have been admitted as against the total of 955 seats in the Rajdhani college. The second cut-off list will be announced on July 1 and it is expected to accommodate a large number of students.



"The university is providing additional features to the colleges during the admissions for the second cut-off list," said Ashutosh Bhardwaj, Officer on Special Duty for Admissions.



However, during the first cut-off admissions, a section of the students and parents had alleged that some colleges denied admission even after verification of certificates.



