News Flash
China again blocks proposal to declare Masood Azhar a designated terrorist at the United Nations

Delhi University Announces 8th Cut Off List For Reserved Category Students

The Delhi University today announced its eighth cut-off list exclusively for admitting reserved category students. In the 8th cut-off list, the highest percentage is 95 for BSc Physics (Hons) at the Hindu College for the OBC students.

Education | | Updated: August 03, 2017 09:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi University Announces 8th Cut Off List For Reserved Category Students

DU releases 8th cut off list for special admission drive

New Delhi:  The Delhi University today announced its eighth cut-off list exclusively for admitting reserved category students. In the 8th cut-off list, the highest percentage is 95 for BSc Physics (Hons) at the Hindu College for the OBC students. In the special drive, only such students will be admitted who have registered for the Delhi University and have not been admitted in any college irrespective of any reserved category under previous cut-off lists, a statement issued by the varsity said.

The admissions for this cut-off list will take place between August 3 and August 4.

"No fresh registrations will be allowed in the drive," the statement said.

The DU will also issue 9th cut-off list to admit students belonging to reserved categories - SC, ST, OBC, Persons With Disabilities (PWD), Children/Widows (CW) of Armed Forces, Kashmiri Migrants (KM) and students in Sports/Extra Curricular Activities (ECA).

Click here for more Education News

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READNitish Kumar's Prediction Of Modi Winning 2019 Is Flawed
DU Cut offDU 8th Cut off 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................