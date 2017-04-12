Delhi University Admissions: 10 Points To Know

New Delhi: Delhi University will start the admission process for under graduate courses soon. There are more than 70 colleges affiliated with the university which offer multiple courses in Humanities, Arts, and Science. For certain courses, the university declares a cutoff list while for others it conducts an entrance exam. With the admission season looming, students need to be prepared in order to not miss out due to misinformation or lack of information. In this article we have listed top 10 things which you must know about Delhi University admission.
1. Delhi University application process is conducted completely online now and students don't need to queue up at the university or colleges to procure application forms.
2. Application fee for DU admission form can also be submitted online, hence no hassling for demand draft at an SBI branch.
3. The cutoff will be released separately for Arts and Humanities courses and Science courses.
4. Best four - most of the colleges consider marks scored in best four subjects, that is any four subjects in which a student has scored maximum marks.
5. The University may conduct entrance exam for admission to B.Tech., B.El.Ed., BMS, BA (Honors) Economics, BBA (FIA) etc.
6. 5% seat in each course is reserved for ECA and Sports quota.
7. Each college conducts its own ECA and Sports trial. Stay updated about every college's schedule of the trial.
8. Women students can also opt for admission to Non Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), DU which conducts weekend classes for women students at various study centers.
9. NCWEB, DU offers two UG courses - BA (Programme) and B.Com.
10. Students with low scores in 10+2 can also opt for admission to School of Open Learning (SOL), DU.
