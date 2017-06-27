Delhi University Admission 2017: DU Begins Sports Trial; Check Schedule And Venue

Sports Trial Scheduled For June 27, 2017
Today the University will hold the sports trial for Football (Men), Basketball (Men), Volleyball (Women) and Judo (Men and Women). The schedule and venue are as given below:
- Basketball (M) from 7:30 am at Multipurpose Hall, Sports Complex, University of Delhi
- Football (M) from 7:00 am at Rugby Stadium, Sports Complex, University of Delhi
- Volleyball (W) from 8:00 am at Gargi College, University of Delhi
- Judo (M & W) from 8:00 am at Multipurpose Hall, Sports Complex, University of Delhi
Sports Trial for June 28, 2017
Tomorrow, the University will hold the sports trial for Athletics (Men and Women), Cross Country (Men and Women), Boxing (Men and Women), Canoeing, Kayaking, and Rowing (Men and Women), Cricket (Women), Hockey (Women), Shooting (Men and Women). The Schedule and Venue are as given below:
- Athletics and Cross Country from 7:00 am at University Pologround, Near New Police Line, Kingsway Camp
- Boxing (Men and Women) from 8:00 am at Dyal Singh College, Lodhi Road
- Canoeing, Kayaking, and Rowing (Men and Women) from 7:30 am at Yamuna River, Main Wazirabad Road, Near-Nanaksar Old Water Pump, Sonia Vihar
- Cricket (Women) from 8:00 am at Kamala Nehru College, August Kranti Marg
- Hockey (Women) from 7:30 am at Janki Devi Memorial College, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Marg
- Shooting (M & W) from 9:00 am at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Tughlakabad
Important Points To Note:
1. Students appearing for Sports Trial should bring a print out of their under graduate application form.
2. Students should report 30 minutes before the designated time.
3. Applicants should bring their own sports kit in case appearing for the trial of any of the following sports:
- Badminton: Yonex AS-2 Shuttle Cocks
- Ball Badminton: Paramount Tournament Balls
- Baseball: Crown Super Plus Balls
- Chess: Chess Board with Chess Clock
- Cricket: Sonex Test Selection Match Balls
- Hockey: Flash / Rakshak Balls
- Softball: Crown Cork Centre Balls
- Squash: Dunlop Yellow Dot Balls
- Shooting: Shooting Pallets for Air Pistol / Air Rifle and Ammunition for Shotgun.
- Table Tennis: TTFI/ ITTF approved Plastic Balls
- Tennis: Wilson Balls