Delhi University Admission 2017: DU Announces Drive To Enrol African Students

The Delhi University on Friday announced a special drive to enrol African students for the coming academic session and said it has begun reaching out to various embassies of countries from the continent. "The university is in consultation with some ambassadors of various African countries and received a very enthusiastic response," a varsity statement said.



The ambassadors showed a positive inclination in instituting scholarships to help African students sail through to the varsity, the statement added.



So far, the university has received more than 300 applications from African students and has extended the date for online registration for foreign candidates to May 31 from April 20.



"We believe this outreach programme is a first-of-its-kind from any university in India. The University of Delhi has diverse demography and we intend to further enrich it," the statement added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



