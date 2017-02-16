Delhi University 59th Annual Flower Show, On-The-Spot Photography Competition on February 23

New Delhi: Good news for Horticulturists, Gardeners, Photographers, and Flower enthusiasts! Delhi University (DU) is all set to hold its 59th Annual Flower Show on February 23. Every year around this time of the year, the university organizes a flower show in which the Mughal Garden in the North Campus of the University is opened for visitors. Various indigenous and exotic potted plants are put on display for visitors and students from different colleges of the university participate in different competitions such as flower rangoli etc. There will also be an on-the-spot photography competition at the flower show.
The show invites both competitive and non-competitive entries from colleges affiliated with the university, schools, and other educational institutes. On the day of the show, the best garden, lawn, shrubs from the participating institutes are awarded. At the show private gardens of individuals associated with the University, gardeners, horticulturists at the University are also awarded.
Petals, the on-the-spot Photography competition at the Delhi University Flower Show, is being organized for the first time. The theme for the competition is 'Flower and Emotions'. The competition is open to all and interested people can register for the competition at the venue itself between 12 noon and 1 pm. Photographers who register for the competition must submit soft copy of their photographs between 1pm to 2 pm on the day of the show. The photograph must have been taken at the flower show.
The entry for visitors at the Flower Show is free. According to the University website, this year special attractions will be cacti, orchids, succulents, and herbal plants. The event will also have cultural programs, DU Haat, and Food stalls. The show will be open from 12 pm to 5 pm.
