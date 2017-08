Delhi Schools To Remain Open On August 28, Tweets DCP Madhur Verma

Schools will remain open tomorrow. There are no instructions from #DelhiPolice to close them. Social media rumors should not be believed. — Madhur Verma (@DCP_DelhiPolice) August 27, 2017

Sir it's risky...But still I will go to school because I love to take risk in my life. 😎 — Keshav's Chahat (@honeyakshay27) August 27, 2017

Why to risk children's ? We know situation can spiral out of hand causing panic ? Shutting schools for day as precaution makes sense. — HarpreetSingh (@HarpreetSsokhi) August 27, 2017

@DCP_DelhiPolice Sir schools should remain closed tomorrow as we should not take any chance in case of children! — Harish S Rawat (@HarishSRawat1) August 27, 2017

Is there any instructions from D Police for closer of certain routes in central delhi.pl confirm — ashwani pundhir (@akpundhir) August 27, 2017

Sir will delhi metro work too?? — Old Monk (@vandamm01) August 27, 2017

The school will remain closed on Monday, 28/8/17.Principal-BVN Birla Vidya Niketan ,Pushp Vihar,Saket — sethi (@rajeshsethi1976) August 27, 2017

Dear parent

School will remain closed tomorrow, 28/8/17.

- PRINCIPAL, GHPS India Gate, sir some Schl send msg directly — Kunal Dogra (@KunalDogra8) August 27, 2017

Giving rest to rumors on social media, Madhur Verma, DCP, Delhi Police tweeted that schools in the city will remain open today. The tweet clarified that Delhi police has issued no instruction for the schools to be closed and social media rumors should not be believed. A similar rumor was out and about Delhi university colleges to remain closed today. However, several sources and social media accounts related to Delhi university updates confirmed that colleges would run as per schedule.While some welcomed the clarification, there were many who said that given the unpredictable nature of the situation in and around Delhi, the schools should remain closed for the day.The DCP's tweet sure evoked some funny responses.There were also parents who were worried about their kids' safety and tweeted that schools should remain closed.There were several others who wanted to know if certain routes were closed or if the metro would run as usual.Some parents also pointed out that they received direct message from schools about schools being closed.The schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed today as per an order issued by the District magistrate.Click here for more Education News