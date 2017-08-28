Delhi Schools To Remain Open On August 28, Tweets DCP Madhur Verma

Giving rest to rumors on social media, Madhur Verma, DCP, Delhi Police tweeted that schools in the city will remain open today. The tweet clarified that Delhi police has issued no instruction for the schools to be closed and social media rumors should not be believed.

Education | Written by | Updated: August 28, 2017 10:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Schools To Remain Open On August 28, Tweets DCP Madhur Verma

Delhi Schools To Remain Open On August 28, Tweets DCP Madhur Verma

New Delhi:  Giving rest to rumors on social media, Madhur Verma, DCP, Delhi Police tweeted that schools in the city will remain open today. The tweet clarified that Delhi police has issued no instruction for the schools to be closed and social media rumors should not be believed. A similar rumor was out and about Delhi university colleges to remain closed today. However, several sources and social media accounts related to Delhi university updates confirmed that colleges would run as per schedule. 

While some welcomed the clarification, there were many who said that given the unpredictable nature of the situation in and around Delhi, the schools should remain closed for the day. 
 
The DCP's tweet sure evoked some funny responses.
 
There were also parents who were worried about their kids' safety and tweeted that schools should remain closed. 
  
There were several others who wanted to know if certain routes were closed or if the metro would run as usual. 
 
Some parents also pointed out that they received direct message from schools about schools being closed. 
  
The schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed today as per an order issued by the District magistrate. 

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READGanesh Chaturthi 2017: Salman Khan's Sister Arpita And Ahil Celebrate Ganpati Visarjan
Ram Rahim convictionDelhi Schools OpenDelhi Schools ClosedDelhi DCPDCP Madhur Verma

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................