Delhi Schools To Remain Open On August 28, Tweets DCP Madhur Verma

While some welcomed the clarification, there were many who said that given the unpredictable nature of the situation in and around Delhi, the schools should remain closed for the day.
Schools will remain open tomorrow. There are no instructions from #DelhiPolice to close them. Social media rumors should not be believed.— Madhur Verma (@DCP_DelhiPolice) August 27, 2017
The DCP's tweet sure evoked some funny responses.
Sir it's risky...But still I will go to school because I love to take risk in my life. 😎— Keshav's Chahat (@honeyakshay27) August 27, 2017
There were also parents who were worried about their kids' safety and tweeted that schools should remain closed.
Why to risk children's ? We know situation can spiral out of hand causing panic ? Shutting schools for day as precaution makes sense.— HarpreetSingh (@HarpreetSsokhi) August 27, 2017
@DCP_DelhiPolice Sir schools should remain closed tomorrow as we should not take any chance in case of children!— Harish S Rawat (@HarishSRawat1) August 27, 2017
There were several others who wanted to know if certain routes were closed or if the metro would run as usual.
Is there any instructions from D Police for closer of certain routes in central delhi.pl confirm— ashwani pundhir (@akpundhir) August 27, 2017
Sir will delhi metro work too??— Old Monk (@vandamm01) August 27, 2017
Some parents also pointed out that they received direct message from schools about schools being closed.
The school will remain closed on Monday, 28/8/17.Principal-BVN Birla Vidya Niketan ,Pushp Vihar,Saket— sethi (@rajeshsethi1976) August 27, 2017
Dear parent— Kunal Dogra (@KunalDogra8) August 27, 2017
School will remain closed tomorrow, 28/8/17.
- PRINCIPAL, GHPS India Gate, sir some Schl send msg directly
The schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed today as per an order issued by the District magistrate.
