Delhi Nursery Admissions Start Today, January 23 Last Date To Submit Applications

Nursery admissions in Delhi began today, in around 1,400 private unaided recognised schools for the next academic session, the Delhi government's Directorate of Education announced. It, however, does not cover the 285 schools built on Delhi Development Authority or DDA land. These schools will follow separate guidelines on admissions. According to the education department's notification, admission forms were available from today and the last date to submit applications is January 23.The first list of selected candidates, including those waitlisted, along with marks allotted under the point system, will be announced by schools on February 15. The second list, if any, will come out on February 29 and the admission process will close on March 31.This year, parents will be able to get their doubts cleared as the Directorate of Education has set aside dates for parents to approach schools with grievances. This will be allowed on February 16, 17, and 18.Some private schools publish their own criteria for Nursery admissions and the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government has asked them to follow the rules set by the government.The "neighbourhood" criterion has been a major point of contention between the government and private schools, and this year the government has threatened to withdraw recognition to them, or to write to the DDA or Delhi Development Authority to cancel their lease if they don't follow the rules. Some of these schools have said they plan to go to court if the government remains adamant on this.Nursery admissions in Delhi have seen many controversies, with parents dragging schools and the government to court over changing rules and guidelines several times. Last year, the Delhi High Court had stayed the government's decision to fix the upper age limit at 4 years and scrapping the management quota in admissions along with 11 other criteria, saying it was issued "without any authority" and was in conflict with an earlier order of the Lieutenant Governor.After fighting private schools on various issues, the Delhi government has made proposals, including one that does away with the management quota in nursery admissions and prevents private schools from arbitrarily increasing fees. These are pending with the Central government.