Delhi Nursery Admissions: Private Schools On DDA Land To Move Court

New Delhi: Private schools running on Delhi Development Authority land have decided to move court against newly announced guidelines for nursery admissions, even as parents' struggle to get their children enrolled continues. After keeping their admissions process on hold for a week, the Delhi government on Saturday announced a fresh set of guidelines for 298 private schools running on DDA land.
The guidelines makes the distance of the school from the applicant's residence a major criterion while considering them for admission. Those from the neighbourhood of the school are to be given priority, according to the new guidelines.
However, no schedule for admissions in these schools has been announce as yet and the parents who visited there were sent back.
"We have decided to move court against the guidelines announced by the government. Our issue is not just with the neighbourhood distance criteria but with lot of other pointers in the guidelines including that for siblings as well as no preference to girl child," said SK Bhattacharya, President of Action Committee for Unaided Private Schools which has over 1,000 schools registered with it.
"The way government is handling us how will we be different than the government-run schools. These are an attempt to curtail our autonomy," he added.
Click here for more Education News
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)