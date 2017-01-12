Delhi Nursery Admissions: High Court Slams Delhi Government For Chaos

New Delhi: Delhi High Court critisiced the Delhi Government for the "chaos" it has created in the Delhi Nursery Admission procedure. The HC was considering a plea filed by the Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools which challenged the notification restricting private schools on public land to admit children only through neighbourhood or distance criteria.
The schools (around 300 of them) which are working Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land facing big problems as the Delhi government on January 7 notification asked the private schools not to refuse admission to the residents of the locality and fill 75% of the capacity. The rest will be given for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.
"Why have you put up a new notification in January, when the admission process starts in January... This makes the citizen jittery, who does not know where to go, It has become very difficult to deal with this government... In the last four years, you (government) have come up with at least three notifications in the month of January," remarked Justice Manmohan while considering the petition as reported by Hindustan Times.
Last year Delhi High Court stayed AAP government's order fixing 4-yr as upper age limit. Delhi HC also observed then that the notification did not appear to have a legal sanctity as it was not issued by the LG or under any statute.
On November 2014, the point system of nursery admissions devised by the Lieutenant-Governor (LG) for private unaided schools was also quashed by the Delhi High Court which said the government's decision was "neither procedurally proper nor rational".
The Delhi government on last Saturday announced a fresh set of guidelines for 298 private schools running on DDA land after the admission process was kicked off on January 2.
"We have decided to move court against the guidelines announced by the government. Our issue is not just with the neighbourhood distance criteria but with lot of other pointers in the guidelines including that for siblings as well as no preference to girl child," said SK Bhattacharya who is President of Action Committee for Unaided Private Schools earlier which has over 1,000 schools registered with it.
The last date to submit applications is January 23 and parents are worried over the admissions.
