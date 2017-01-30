Delhi Nursery Admissions: High Court Questions Distance Criteria, Asks 'Did Government Conduct Mapping Of Schools'

The Delhi High Court today asked the AAP government whether it had done geographical mapping of the number of schools in a given area before directing private schools to admit kids in nursery on the basis of neighbourhood criteria. "Did you (Delhi government's education department) conduct a survey mapping of the number of schools in a locality before coming out with this (neighbourhood norm) order," Justice Manmohan asked. It said that before issuing such an order they should have first done geographical mapping, including the demand by the parents or kids in that particular locality. "By this (neighbourhood) formula, you have entirely taken away the right of private schools here," the court said, noting that "unless you do not give them autonomy to frame their own rules, they will not come up with more investment".The court said instead of taking away the autonomy of the private schools, public schools should be improved so that the parents in future only opt for these.The court's oral observations came during hearing of pleas challenging the AAP government's recent order to private unaided schools to admit children in nursery using the neighbourhood norm.Defending the government's decision, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Directorate of Education (DoE), said they are taking initiatives to improve their schools and even the condition imposed on the private unaided schools are part of it, so they be allowed to go ahead with it (neighbourhood norm).To this, the court said it is allowing them to work but they should do it without stepping into anyone's domain.The parents, whose kids are to be admitted in nursery this year, had submitted before the court that the AAP government's order is bad in law and has curtailed their fundamental rights.