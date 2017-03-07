Delhi Nursery Admission: Private Schools Release First List

New Delhi: The private schools in Delhi have started releasing the first list of the children who have been chosen for the nursery admission in the city. Schools like DAV Public school and Ramjas School has released the list in their official website. In DAV, last date of admission is March 14 and Ramjas School RK puram has set 16 March as the last date for the admission. The list the schools release now is only for the general category seats.
Apart from the main lists, the schools have also given the waiting list of the children.
Selection letter from DAV Public School will be given on March 8, said the release from the school.
Delhi Nursery Admissions: How to see the lists
Follow these steps to see the lists of different schools who have released the first list of students for the nursery admission 2017-2018:
Go to the schools' official website were you have applied for
Check the latest news/what's new or the admission session of the website
Click on the list shown there.
Check your child's name in the list.
Apart from the school website, some schools also display the list in the school office boards.
Delhi Nursery Admissions: Documents for admission
The schools have asked the parent to bring all the original documents for verification at the time of admission.
Like previous years, nursery admission process in Delhi has been mired with legal battles between the state government and the private schools here. Delhi High Court had earlier stayed government's notification on nursery admissions which prescribed neighbourhood as the sole criteria for the admission.
