Delhi Nursery Admission: Parents Can Start Filling Up Nursery Application Forms, Says High Court

EMAIL PRINT Delhi Nursery Admission: Parents Can Start Filling Up Nursery Application Forms, Says HC New Delhi: To "avoid any ambiguity" in the nursery admission process, the Delhi High Court today directed the parents to fill up the application forms of various schools based on the criteria set by them as well as the AAP government.



The court said it was passing the order to ensure that the admission was "not hampered" and added that scrutiny of the application forms would be subject to further orders. Justice Manmohan also issued notice to the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Lieutenant Governor seeking their replies by January 17.



"To avoid any ambiguity, it is directed that parents shall fill up the forms in the prescribed format and as per the criteria mentioned therein. The format of the form shall contain the criteria (of distance) mentioned in the impugned order of January 7.



"The scrutiny of the applications shall be subject to further orders," the court said and listed for hearing on January 19 the pleas of two school bodies and some parents, challenging DoE's recent circulars laying down the guidelines for nursery admission for the 2017-18 session.

The schools have also challenged a condition in DDA's allotment letters, giving land to some private unaided schools, under which the institutes have to reserve 75 per cent seats for students in the neighbourhood.



The two circulars of December 19, 2016 and January 7, 2017 have enforced the allotment clause and has thereby restricted admission in schools on DDA land to their locality.



When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Manmohan, after



"We interfere in the matter courtesy you (government), but we become the villains," he said and added the court will now have to give priority to this matter over others like that of an elderly citizen who wants to evict his son.



Click here for more



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



To "avoid any ambiguity" in the nursery admission process, the Delhi High Court today directed the parents to fill up the application forms of various schools based on the criteria set by them as well as the AAP government.The court said it was passing the order to ensure that the admission was "not hampered" and added that scrutiny of the application forms would be subject to further orders. Justice Manmohan also issued notice to the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Lieutenant Governor seeking their replies by January 17."To avoid any ambiguity, it is directed that parents shall fill up the forms in the prescribed format and as per the criteria mentioned therein. The format of the form shall contain the criteria (of distance) mentioned in the impugned order of January 7."The scrutiny of the applications shall be subject to further orders," the court said and listed for hearing on January 19 the pleas of two school bodies and some parents, challenging DoE's recent circulars laying down the guidelines for nursery admission for the 2017-18 session.The schools have also challenged a condition in DDA's allotment letters, giving land to some private unaided schools, under which the institutes have to reserve 75 per cent seats for students in the neighbourhood.The two circulars of December 19, 2016 and January 7, 2017 have enforced the allotment clause and has thereby restricted admission in schools on DDA land to their locality.When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Manmohan, after Justice V K Rao recused from hearing it earlier in the day, he said the government's "eleventh hour schedule upsets everyone"."We interfere in the matter courtesy you (government), but we become the villains," he said and added the court will now have to give priority to this matter over others like that of an elderly citizen who wants to evict his son.Click here for more Education Stories