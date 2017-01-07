Delhi Nursery Admission: LG Clears Guidelines For Private Schools, Neighbourhood Is The Rule

Admission shall first be offered to students residing within 1 km of the school.

Admission shall first be offered to students residing within 1 km of the school. In case the vacancy remains unfilled, students residing within 1 to 3 kms of the school shall be admitted.

If there are still vacancies, then the admission shall be offered to other students residing within 3 to 6 kms of the school.

Students residing beyond 6 kms shall be admitted only in case vacancies remain unfilled even after considering all the students within 6 kms area.

The school shall declare the total number of seats for General Category (Total seats - EWS/DG seats) as per the guidelines prescribed by the department.

The school shall first segregate the applications having residence within the first neighbourhood range of 0-1 km.

Out of the total applications from the first neighbourhood range of 0-1 km, the school shall first give admission to all siblings.

If the applications of sibling category, in neighbourhood range of 0-1 km are in excess of the seats of General Category, the draw of lots of all sibling applications (which have residence within 1 km), shall be conducted to admit the students against the number of available seats.

If the applications of sibling category within 0-1 km are less than the seats of General Category and if seats still remain vacant after exhausting sibling applications, the school shall admit the students on the basis of draw of lots from the remaining applications received under the neighbourhood range of 0-1 km.

In case the total applications of 0-1 km is less than the number of seats of General Category, and vacancies still remain unfilled after exhausting the applications from the distance range of 0-1 km, the applications from the

Second distance range of neighbourhood of 1-3 kms shall be considered in the above manner.

If vacancies still remain unfilled after exhausting the applications from the distance range of 1-3 kms, the applications from the third distance range of neighbourhood of 3-6 kms shall be considered in the above manner.

Students residing beyond 6 kms shall be admitted only in case vacancies remain unfilled even after considering all the students within 6 kms after following the procedure as mentioned above.

Finally, Delhi government's Directorate of Education has published the guidelines for private schoolsworking in land provided by Delhi Development Authority. The admission procedure has already started on January 2.'Private Unaided Recognized Schools of Delhi running on the land allotted by Delhi Development Authority/Other Government Land Owning Agencies, with the condition 'shall not refuse admission to the residents of the locality' or ' shall undertake to admit 75 per cent of the students of the neighbourhood and from the locality in which the school is located' or any other similar condition for ensuring the admission in neighbourhood /locality', said the notification cleared by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.Minority schools shall have the right to reserve seats for the students belonging to the minority concerned. The remaining unreserved seats shall be treated as Open/General Seats and admission to these seats will be conducted on the basis of neighbourhood limits prescribed the Government.The schools set up for the Specific Categories (such as schools set up for specific Government services like Armed Forces/Paramilitary Forces/Central Services/All India Services; schools set up for Children With Special Needs etc.) may reserve seats for admission of wards of specific respective segments. Such schools shall reserve 25 per cemt seats for EWS/DG Category as mandated by Right to Education Act, 2009. The remaining seats shall be treated as Open/General Seats.