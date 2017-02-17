Delhi High Court Questions Jawaharlal Nehru University On Student Protest

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today questioned Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as to why the University had not approached the court if the administrative block of the university was being blocked by students since February 9. The court questioned the University lawyer during hearing a plea by five students of the university who demanded that they be provided with mark sheets and other relevant certificates needed for application to various study programs and jobs. Central Government standing counsel Monika Arora, representing JNU, told the court that in light of the student protest it was impossible for JNU administration to enter the administrative building.
As reported by Press Trust of India, Justice V K Rao, hearing the plea condemned the university for not approaching the court before. He said that if the university has chosen to stay silent for so long, they should just arrange to provide the documents. Justice Rao instructed JNU's lawyer to take instructions as to why the university had not approached the court yet and assigned the next hearing date on February 20.
Apart from their plea for the documents, the five students, Naveen Kumar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Chandraveer Singh Bhati, Shivendra Kumar Pandey and Ashish Kumar Singh, had also appealed for the removal of protesters from the administrative block. The students filed the plea through advocate Pradeep Arya and contended that according to the University's Academic Rules and Regulations, no one can stage a protest within 20 meters of the administrative and academic complexes.
The five students claimed that since February 9 around 150-200 students have surrounded the administrative block and have locked the building from both outside and inside. They have also sought police protection for administrative officials to enter the building and provide them with the necessary documents.
The students are protesting against the university's decision to follow May 2016 notification by UGC which says that the number of students registered with a professor should not be more than eight for M.Phil. and PhD courses.
(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)
Click here for more news on JNU Student Protest
Click here for more Education News