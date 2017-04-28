Delhi High Court Extends Stay On Order Upholding JNU's Admission Policy

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has today extended the stay on the single judge order of holding the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) admission policy was bound by the UGC regulations and the varsity had to accept them without any deviation till July 27.
The admission policy in JNU had been brought about by in accordance to the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines for admission to research courses. The UGC regulation approved in July 2016 had sought to put a cap on the number of students registered under professors in MPhil and PhD courses in all universities in India.
"The interim order to continue. Admissions to the courses will be subject to the final outcome of the writ petition," the bench said and asked the parties to file written submissions on the matter.
A bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhotra said that the admissions to MPhil and PhD courses for the academic year 2017-18 would be subject to the final outcome of the petition, reported PTI.
Filing an appeal against the March 16 order of the single judge, students had earlier contended that the single judge had erroneously granted complete supremacy to the applicability of the UGC Act.
In another hearing today, in a plea filed by Students Federation of India (SFI), the Delhi High Court today sought responses from the Central government, UGC and JNU. The plea challenged the UGC notification that put a cap on number of MPhil and PhD research scholars a professor can guide, reported IANS.
(With Inputs from PTI and IANS)