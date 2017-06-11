Delhi High Court Concerned Over Fake Eye Care Degrees, Certificates Expressing concern, the Delhi High Court has sought the Centre's stand on a petition by an NGO alleging that people with fake eye care diplomas, degrees and certificates were offering treatment across the country.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi High Court Concerned Over Fake Eye Care Degrees, Certificates New Delhi: Expressing concern, the Delhi High Court has sought the Centre's stand on a petition by an NGO alleging that people with fake eye care diplomas, degrees and certificates were offering treatment across the country. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, while issuing notice to the government, said the issue, raised in the PIL, is of public importance.



The NGO, Indian Optometry Federation, has alleged in its petition that fake diplomas, degrees and certificates in eye care are being used by unscrupulous elements to project themselves as people qualified to treat.



It has contended that such activities "severely endanger public health" and sought directions to the Centre and authorities concerned to take action against such individuals.



"It cannot be denied that the issues raised in this writ petition are of public importance. Issue notice," the court said and directed the Centre to file a status report before the next date of hearing on October 24.



Click here for more



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Expressing concern, the Delhi High Court has sought the Centre's stand on a petition by an NGO alleging that people with fake eye care diplomas, degrees and certificates were offering treatment across the country. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, while issuing notice to the government, said the issue, raised in the PIL, is of public importance.The NGO, Indian Optometry Federation, has alleged in its petition that fake diplomas, degrees and certificates in eye care are being used by unscrupulous elements to project themselves as people qualified to treat.It has contended that such activities "severely endanger public health" and sought directions to the Centre and authorities concerned to take action against such individuals."It cannot be denied that the issues raised in this writ petition are of public importance. Issue notice," the court said and directed the Centre to file a status report before the next date of hearing on October 24.Click here for more Education News