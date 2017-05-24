Delhi High Court Asks CBSE To Continue With Marks Moderation Policy, Board Results Likely To Be Delayed

New Delhi: While the anxiety among CBSE students is high, the ambiguity around marks moderation policy refuses to die down. In a recent development, Delhi High Court directed CBSE to prepare result of students who have appeared in Board exam as per the policy in place when the students submitted the exam forms. This last minute order by the High Court has brought relief among CBSE students but has also sent a frenzy as this may lead to delay of result declaration. CBSE will consult HRD Ministry over the issue.
CBSE had last year in December requested MHRD to do away with the Marks Moderation Policy. In simple terms, the Marks Moderation Policy allowed grace marks to students who needed a few marks to pass in the exam and also allowed grace marks for difficult questions or erroneous questions asked in the exam. The policy had resulted in the increase in number of students who scored more than 95% marks in 12th board exam which also led to increase in cut off marks at major universities including University of Delhi.
CBSE had sought MHRD's help to develop a consensus among state boards as well on the marks moderation policy as it believed that a unilateral removal of marks moderation policy would put CBSE students at a disadvantage during college admission. MHRD had called a meeting with state education secretaries and chairmen of all state boards on April 24 to determine if the state boards should also discontinue the practice of grace marks.
According to PTI, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Pratibha M Singh passed the interim order to continue with the Marks Moderation Policy on a PIL filed by a parent and a lawyer who contended that the policy should not be done away with this year, as decided by some states, since it would affect the students of Class 12, particularly those who have applied for admissions abroad. Now, CBSE will consult MHRD over the issue and will make a final call on the result declaration.
Whatever be the final decision, the wait for students is not over yet. The result will not be declared today as predicted by many media outlets and forums. However, it is expected that CBSE will soon update about the result declaration date.
