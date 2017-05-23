CBSE Class 12 Result: Delhi High Court Asks Board To Continue Marks 'Moderation Policy' After terming the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decision to scrap its 'moderation policy' as "unfair and irresponsible" yesterday, in a major relief to students, the Delhi High Court today directed the central board to continue with its marks 'moderation policy'.

After terming the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decision to scrap its 'moderation policy' as " unfair and irresponsible " yesterday, in a major relief to students, the Delhi High Court today directed the CBSE to continue with its current marks 'moderation policy'. This moderation policy of giving grace marks to students who appeared in Class 12 examinations, was in place when the examination application forms were submitted last year. The board is expected to declare the class 12 results on last week of May. CBSE declared the class 12 results of all regions on May 21 last year.A total of 10,98,981 students had enrolled for Class 12 exams this year, a 2.82 per cent increase from the preceding year's number.In a meeting held on April last week, attended by Central Board of Secondary Education, State Education Boards and School Education Secretary Anil Swarup, it was decided the boards across the country would not use the 'Marks Moderation' policy in deciding the marks of board students.School Education Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted recently that the Rajasthan Education Board became the 3rd one after Karnataka and Punjab to announce results without spiking of marks in the name of moderation. CBSE was also expected to follow policy.Since the verdict has come at a time when the board is getting ready to release its class 12 results of academic year 2017, it is expected that the board results may delayed further. NDTV tried to contact CBSE board authorities, but, we could not reach them for a comment.According to PTI, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Pratibha M Singh passed the interim order on a PIL filed by a parent and a lawyer contending that the policy should not be done away with this year, as decided by some states, since it would affect the students of Class 12, particularly those who have applied for admissions abroad.The petition had said that the moderation policy was changed by way of a notification by the board after the exams for the academic year were held and hence would have a drastic impact on the students.The decision of the CBSE, "would have a drastic effect on the students," the court had also said.It had also asked the Board why it cannot implement the change in policy from next year as the results of the 2016-17 exams are expected to be announced in a few days, reported PTI.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News