Delhi Governmnet Directs Private Schools On DDA Land Not To Hike School Fee

The Delhi government has directed over 300 private schools functioning on DDA land to not implement any fee hike for the upcoming academic session. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has also ordered the remaining 1,400 private schools to not hike their fees beyond 10 per cent citing implementation of the 7th pay commission as an excuse.The Supreme Court had in January ruled that schools which were granted subsidised land by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in the national capital would not be able to hike fees without approval from the government.DoE had also sought proposals of fee hike from schools directing them to seek prior approvals. However, while 168 schools applied for it in the 2016-17 session, only five received the nod."Over 300 private schools functioning on DDA land have been asked to hold any fee hike for now. Other schools have been restricted from hiking the fee by over 10 per cent," a DoE official said.Under the 7th pay commission, the government will come up with a separate set of guidelines for schools to follow. So, the 300 private institutions located on government land may not be able to hike their fees until the middle of the academic session.