Delhi Government To Set Up Hindi Literature Discussion Clubs

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday directed government officials to set up Hindi Literature Clubs/Sabhas for the promotion of Hindi literature, a Delhi government official said. The official said that the move is aimed at encouraging the study of Hindi literature."For discussion over Hindi literature the Deputy Chief Minister have come with a ptroposal to set up Hindi Literature Discussion Clubs/Sabhas. He is of the view that such discussions should come out of Lutyens' Delhi and should be done in the Mohallas as well," the officer, who is posted in Sisodia's office, told IANS.The officer said that the Deputy Chief Minister is of the view that the society can be given right direction with the help of literature because literature keeps thinking right and unites the society.The official, however, did not divulge details related to the places where these clubs were to be set up.