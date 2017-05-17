Delhi Government Orders Private School To Take Disciplinary Action In Corporal Punishment Case

The Delhi government has ordered Ramjas School in Anand Parbat area to take disciplinary action against the teachers accused by a man of giving corporal punishment to his daughter, a charge denied by the principal. Mukesh Sharma has alleged that his daughter has been beaten up and physically assaulted by teachers and the principal as he had been protesting against the recent fee hike by the school.School principal Sandhya Bindal said the allegations are baseless."We have directed the school to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the teachers involved. The school has been given a few days time for submitting a compliance report," Directorate of Education (DoE) Director Saumya Gupta told PTI. The school has been at the centre of protest by parents and alumni over alleged harassment of the students whose parents were protesting against the fee hike.