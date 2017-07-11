Delhi Government Directs Schools To Display EWS Admission Details On Noticeboards

The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to display details of seats and admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category on their notice boards. The schools have been asked to display these details on such boards "that are visible from even outside the schools", according to a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE). "Principals of all schools have been directed to update requisite information not only on the websites but also on display boards which are easily visible from outside the school premises," the official said, on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media. Earlier schools were only supposed to upload the information online."The information needs to be mentioned on the boards in both English and Hindi," he added.The details that schools have been asked to display on boards include total number of seats under EWS quota, applications received and status of seats available on a particular date.Admissions to the 25 per cent reserved EWS nursery seats in private schools are held through draw of lots. Since last year the Delhi government has been conducting centralised registration and admission for EWS admissions, as mandated under the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009.This year, the DoE had received 1,13,991 online applications for the 31,653 EWS/DG category seats. Through the computerised draw of lots, a total of 31,269 candidates were allotted schools as per their preferences.