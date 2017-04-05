Delhi Government Declares Result For Nursery, KG, Class I Admission 2017

The Delhi Government has declared the results for Nursery, KG, and Class 1 admission in Delhi Schools on its official website. This year 150 Sarvodaya Vidyalayas were added to the list of schools admitting students to Nursery, KG and Class 1. The registration for admission to schools in Delhi began on March 4 and ended on March 18. The Nursery admissions in Delhi schools, this year, have continuously been under scanner for various reasons including the controversial Neighbourhood criteria.The Neighbourhood criteria was imposed on 298 private schools which were built on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land. The Delhi High Court, responding to a petition, had said that the criteria was unfair as it clearly favored parents who lived near good private schools.Step one: Go to the official website: http://www.edudel.nic.in/Step two: Click on the link which says Government School Admission.Step three: Click on the link which says 'Complete Result of Lots for Nursery/ KG/I'Step four: Download the pdf and check the list for your ward's name.The list contains the registration number, candidate's name, allotted school's id, school's address and allotment status. The list contains names of candidates for both 'confirm' list and 'waiting' list.You can check the allotment status for your ward below: