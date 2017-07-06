Delhi DTTE CET 2017 Second Allotment Results Declared, Check @ Cetdelhi.nic.in

Delhi DTTE CET 2017 Second Allotment Results: How to check

Delhi Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) has declared the second allotment results for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for Full Time Diploma Admissions - 2017 in Delhi. Candidates can now check the result of seat allotment of Second Round of counseling by logging onto to CET Delhi website using candidate login. The first round of counselling of CET Delhi for full time diploma admissions began on June 17 and concluded on June 29.

The candidates may download their allotment results of DTTE Delhi CET following these Steps:



Step One: Go to the official website of Delhi CET, cetdelhi.nic.in.

Step Two: Click Registered Candidate Login.

Step three: Enter Roll No, Password, Security Pin.

Step Four: Download the allotment results.



Delhi DTTE CET 2017 Second Allotment: How to complete admission



Follow these steps to complete your admission to a Delhi polytechnic based on your CET results:



Step One: Print Provisional Allotment Letter

Step Two: Online Payment of Part Institutional Fees

Step Three: Verification of Documents

Step Four: Freezing of Allotted Seat (Online)

Step Five: Online Payment of Balance Institutional Fees

Step Six: Final Allotment Letter

