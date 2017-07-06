Delhi DTTE CET 2017 Second Allotment Results Declared, Check @ Cetdelhi.nic.in

Delhi DTTE CET 2017 Second Allotment Results: How to check
The candidates may download their allotment results of DTTE Delhi CET following these Steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of Delhi CET, cetdelhi.nic.in.
Step Two: Click Registered Candidate Login.
Step three: Enter Roll No, Password, Security Pin.
Step Four: Download the allotment results.
Delhi DTTE CET 2017 Second Allotment: How to complete admission
Follow these steps to complete your admission to a Delhi polytechnic based on your CET results:
Step One: Print Provisional Allotment Letter
Step Two: Online Payment of Part Institutional Fees
Step Three: Verification of Documents
Step Four: Freezing of Allotted Seat (Online)
Step Five: Online Payment of Balance Institutional Fees
Step Six: Final Allotment Letter
Click here for more Education News