Delhi CET 2017: Online Application Process Begins

New Delhi: The online application process to the Delhi CET 2017 has started. The Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Delhi has released the official notification for Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 in its official website and the interested candidates can go to the official website and apply now. According to the Delhi CET 2017 notification, eligible candidates can opt for any of the five tests available which are conducted for different programs respectively.
Delhi CET is conducted for admission to various full-time Diploma Courses in engineering and non-engineering disciplines offered at AICTE approved Government Polytechnics, Privately Managed Polytechnics and Government Aided Institutions affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, Delhi. The application process will be conducted online and the window for online registration will open on March 20, 2017.
Diploma Level Institutes To Covered Under Delhi CET 2016: Government Institutions
Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Aryabhat Institute of Technology, Gobind Ballabh Pant Institute of Technology, Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology, Integrated Institute of Technology, Kasturba Institute of Technology, Meera Bai Institute of Technology, Pusa Institute of Technology, Bhai Parmanand Institute of Business Studies, Rajokari Institute of Technology, Delhi Institute of Tool Engineering, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital and World Class Skill Centre.
Delhi CET 2017: How To Apply
CET application form has to be filled online accessing the website http://www.cetdelhiexam.nic.in from any internet access point.
To apply for Delhi CET 2017, follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of Delhi CET 2017
Step Two: Click on "Apply for CET -2017 for Admission in Diploma Courses"
Step Three: Register yourself
Step Four: Complete your application
