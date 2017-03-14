Delhi CET 2017: Online Application For Diploma Courses To Begin From March 20

Important Dates
Application process begins: March 20, 2017
Last date to apply: April 20, 2017
Date of examination: May 27 and 28, 2017
Declaration of result: June 16, 2017
Note: The admit card will be available for download a week prior to the examination.
Delhi CET 2017 Test Details
Once the online application for CET 2017 begins, candidates can login and apply to one of the five tests available. Each test is conducted for a different course and candidate must make sure that they apply for the right test. The details for each test is given below:
- Test 1: Test 1 is conducted for admission to Engineering/Technology based Diploma courses and occupational courses.
- Test 2: Test 2 is conducted for candidates applying for Modern Office Practice (English) course.
- Test 3: Test 3 is conducted for candidates applying for Modern Office Practice (Hindi) course.
- Test 4: Test 4 is conducted for candidates applying for Diploma courses in pharmacy.
- Test 5: Test 5 is conducted for candidates applying for Lateral entry in Diploma courses.
