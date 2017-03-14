Delhi CET 2017: Online Application For Diploma Courses To Begin From March 20

New Delhi:  The Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Delhi has released the official notification for Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017. CET is conducted for admission to various full-time Diploma Courses in engineering and non-engineering disciplines offered at AICTE approved Government Polytechnics, Privately Managed Polytechnics and Government Aided Institutions affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, Delhi. The application process will be conducted online and the window for online registration will open on March 20, 2017. Eligible candidates can opt for any of the five tests available which are conducted for different programs respectively. 

Important Dates

Application process begins: March 20, 2017

Last date to apply: April 20, 2017

Date of examination: May 27 and 28, 2017

Declaration of result: June 16, 2017

Note: The admit card will be available for download a week prior to the examination. 

Delhi CET 2017 Test Details

Once the online application for CET 2017 begins, candidates can login and apply to one of the five tests available. Each test is conducted for a different course and candidate must make sure that they apply for the right test. The details for each test is given below: 
  • Test 1: Test 1 is conducted for admission to Engineering/Technology based Diploma courses and occupational courses.
  • Test 2: Test 2 is conducted for candidates applying for Modern Office Practice (English) course.
  • Test 3: Test 3 is conducted for candidates applying for Modern Office Practice (Hindi) course.
  • Test 4: Test 4 is conducted for candidates applying for Diploma courses in pharmacy.
  • Test 5: Test 5 is conducted for candidates applying for Lateral entry in Diploma courses. 

