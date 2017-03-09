Delhi Budget 2017: Kailash Satyarthi Praises Government For Prioritising Education

Education
New Delhi:  Nobel Peace Laureate and founder of Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, Kailash Satyarthi congratulated the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his government for 'prioritising education' in state budget 2017. He also said that higher investment in children will shape all future generations while commenting on the budget which was presented yesterday in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The AAP government alloted Rs. 11,300 crore for education which is 24% of the total Budget outlay.

Kailash Satyarthi said this in a tweet today.
Manish Sisodia, who also handles the education portfolio in the government, thanked Kailash Satyarthi in a tweet exchange.

"Thanks Sir! You inspire me and I try to do... I am sure Education is going to change India one day," tweeted Mr. Sisodia.
Allocation to education sector has been a priority for Arvind Kejriwal government in all three budgets since they came in to power. In its 2015-16 Budget, Delhi government allocated Rs. 9,836 crore for the education sector. It increased the spending in its 2016-17 Budget, allocating Rs. 10,690 crore for education -- 23 per cent of the total Budget.

