Delhi Budget 2017: Kailash Satyarthi Praises Government For Prioritising Education

Kailash Satyarthi said this in a tweet today.
Congrats @msisodia & Govt for prioritising education in #DelhiBudget2017. Higher investment in children will shape all future generations.- Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) March 9, 2017
Manish Sisodia, who also handles the education portfolio in the government, thanked Kailash Satyarthi in a tweet exchange.
"Thanks Sir! You inspire me and I try to do... I am sure Education is going to change India one day," tweeted Mr. Sisodia.
Thanks Sir! You inspire me and I try to do... I am sure Education is going to change India one day. https://t.co/WRjr4xgtY1- Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 9, 2017
Allocation to education sector has been a priority for Arvind Kejriwal government in all three budgets since they came in to power. In its 2015-16 Budget, Delhi government allocated Rs. 9,836 crore for the education sector. It increased the spending in its 2016-17 Budget, allocating Rs. 10,690 crore for education -- 23 per cent of the total Budget.
