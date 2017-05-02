DBT JRF BET 2017: Result Declared, What's Next?

Education | Written by | Updated: May 02, 2017 11:21 IST
New Delhi:  Results have been declared for DBT JRF BET 2017. Candidates who have checked their performance online should now complete the next formalities. Candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted under DBT JRF BET 2017 should take care of certain important things given below. DBT Junior Research Fellowship encourages students to pursue research frontier areas of Biotechnology. The programme is coordinated by Biotech Consortium India Limited (BCIL), New Delhi. For DBT JRF candidates are selected through an online test Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET).

Shortlisted candidates should send photocopies of the important documents given below attested by HOD or a gazette officer. Candidates can also send self attested photocopies of the documents latest by 30 April 2018.

Documents to be enclosed (photocopies)
  • BET 2017 hall ticket
  • Date of birth certificate
  • Final mark sheet and certificate (qualifying exam)
  • Category proof certificate in English (SC/ ST/ PH candidates)
  • Latest non creamy later certificate for OBC candidates
  • Cover letter carrying details of address, contact number and valid email id

