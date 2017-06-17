DAV University For Women To Be Set Up In Yamunanagar

The Haryana government has given permission with certain riders for setting up D A V University for Women in Yamunanagar. An official spokesperson said today that the government had issued the Letter of Intent to the sponsoring body for establishing the private university. Giving details of the conditions imposed by the government, the spokesperson said, "The university must have minimum three faculties at its commencement and provide instructions up to the level of PhD in a period of three years in any of the three faculties." The university would have to seek authorisation of the state government before the commencement of the proposed course in accordance with Section 34A of the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006.The founders must obtain the change of land use (CLU) permission from the Town and Country Planning Department and the Local Bodies Department before starting construction, he said.He said that the DAV management would have to make corpus of funds to the university or cross-subsidise the fee structure to make it affordable. "The proposed university would give impetus to research in all disciplines and doctoral programmes would also be introduced in each discipline in a systematic manner," he said.He said that admissions in various undergraduate courses would be made only on the basis of marks or grades obtained in qualifying examinations or entrance test conducted by the state agency or the Association of Indian Universities for which a separate approval of the state government would beobtained.Further, this procedure of admission in undergraduate courses would be duly incorporated in the first statute and ordinances of the proposed university, he said. The procedure for admission in postgraduate courses would also be approved by the state government separately, he added. The spokesman said that all admission would be made strictly on merit and there would be no quota.