CUSAT Invites Application For Part Time B.Tech. Programme; Last Date To Apply August 4 Cochin University of Science and Technology has invited application form from eligible candidates for part time B.Tech. Programme. The part time B.Tech. programme is being offered in three streams - Chemical engineering, Civil engineering, and Mechanical engineering.

Cochin University of Science and Technology has invited application form from eligible candidates for part time B.Tech. Programme. The part time B.Tech. programme is being offered in three streams - Chemical engineering, Civil engineering, and Mechanical engineering. The application form is available online. The programme is open to technical professionals either native or employed in Kerala. The part time programme is a beneficial opportunity for such candidates who are employed and wish to obtain an engineering degree.



The online application process will be conducted from July 26 to August 4, 2017.



Eligibility Criteria



Candidate must have passed Diploma in Engineering in a relevant stream with minimum 50% marks. The relaxation in minimum marks for reserved category candidates will be as per the norms of the university for other B.Tech. programmes.



Candidate should be on permanent technical professional employment for at least two years at the time of application after passing the Diploma Examination in any of the following type of establishments: Government Organizations.

Quasi-Government Organizations.

Industrial firm duly registered under the Company Act

Government/Quasi-Government/Private aided/Private unaided Polytechnics and Engineering Colleges in the State

In case of lack of sufficient number of candidates with the desired experience, candidates with lesser experience can be considered for admission.



Candidate must be a citizen of India and either a native or employed in the state of Kerala.



Application Process



The application form is available on the official website of the university. The application fee of Rs.1000/- (Rs.500/- for SC/ST candidates) should be remitted through a DD in favour of Registrar, CUSAT payable at SBI, Ernakulam. The DD and the print out of the filled in application should reach the following address by August 7, 2017.



Office of the Director, IRAA

Cochin University of Science and Technology

Kochi - 22



Selection Process



The selection will be done on the basis of marks in the diploma degree (50% weightage), marks scored in the admission test conducted by the department (40% weightage), and the number of years of experience after completing the Diploma degree (weightage at the rate of 1% per year of experience subject to a maximum of 10%).



