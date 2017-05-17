CUSAT CAT Ranks 2017 To Be Published Tomorrow Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has in a latest notification said that the CUSAT CAT 2017 ranks will be released in the official website tomorrow.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CUSAT CAT Ranks 2017 To Be Published Tomorrow New Delhi: Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has in a latest notification said that the CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) ranks will be released in the official website tomorrow. CUSAT has also published the MBA schedule of GD and Interview in the website. The candidates can login to the official website and check the schedule there.



"CAT 2017 Ranks will be made available from 18/05/2017 Morning in the cusat results website", said the official update on the website.



In another update, CUSAT also said that the BBA/BCom, LLB, LLB/LLM Programmes - Schedule of GD/ Interview will be published shortly.



For the candidates who are provisionally considered for the second phase of the Admission procedure for the MBA Programmes offered by the School of Management Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology, the Group Discussion and Interview which will be conducted from 29th May 2017 to 14th June 2017 at the School of Management Studies, CUSAT, Kochi - 682 022.



The notification also said that, all candidates who attend the GD and Interview and find their names in the final rank list will be called for counseling to be held at School of Management Studies, CUSAT by the last week of June 2017.



The Schedule for counseling will also be published in the University Website. (No separate letter will be sent).



The students will be able to find all the updates from cusat.nic.in.



Click here for more





Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has in a latest notification said that the CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) ranks will be released in the official website tomorrow. CUSAT has also published the MBA schedule of GD and Interview in the website. The candidates can login to the official website and check the schedule there."CAT 2017 Ranks will be made available from 18/05/2017 Morning in the cusat results website", said the official update on the website.In another update, CUSAT also said that the BBA/BCom, LLB, LLB/LLM Programmes - Schedule of GD/ Interview will be published shortly.For the candidates who are provisionally considered for the second phase of the Admission procedure for the MBA Programmes offered by the School of Management Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology, the Group Discussion and Interview which will be conducted from 29th May 2017 to 14th June 2017 at the School of Management Studies, CUSAT, Kochi - 682 022.The notification also said that, all candidates who attend the GD and Interview and find their names in the final rank list will be called for counseling to be held at School of Management Studies, CUSAT by the last week of June 2017.The Schedule for counseling will also be published in the University Website. (No separate letter will be sent).The students will be able to find all the updates from cusat.nic.in.Click here for more Education News