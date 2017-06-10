CUCET 2017 Results Declared, Check At Cucet2017.co.in CUCET 2017 result has been declared. The result is available at cucet2017.co.in for candidates to check.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CUCET 2017 Results Declared, Check At Cucet2017.co.in New Delhi: CUCET 2017 result has been declared. The result is available at cucet2017.co.in for candidates to check. The exam was conducted by 10 central universities of Haryana, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kashmir, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, South Bihar and Tamil Nadu. Candidates who had appeared for the exam for admission to various programmes offered by these 20 participating universities can now check their result at the official web portal cucet2017.co.in. The exam was held in the month of May.



The examination was being held for granting admission to candidates in undergraduate, integrated programmes, postgraduate, PG Diploma, MPharma, MPhil and PhD research programmes. Online registration for the same was held from 20 March till 14 April. The exam was held on 17 and 18 May.



How to check CUCET 2017 result?

Go to the official URL

Click on the link 'CUCET-2017 Result has been declared'

Enter application ID, password/ date of birth and the verification code

Submit the details

Get the result



Important: Candidates who wish to opt for PG programs in the Central University of South Bihar should note that due to technical reasons the University will not offer PG program in Physics, Chemistry and History for the academic year 2017-2018.



