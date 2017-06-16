CUCET 2017 Counselling Registration Starts, Know Details Here CUCET-2017 counselling registration for those who opted courses at Central university of Rajasthan , Jammu , Kashmir , Karnataka and South Bihar has started on the official website of CUCET.

CUCET-2017 counselling registration for those who opted courses at Central university of Rajasthan , Jammu , Kashmir , Karnataka and South Bihar has started on the official website of CUCET. According to a notification from the CUCET authority, for Counselling schedule and Rank list of other Universities (Central Universities of Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Punjab & Tamil Nadu), the candidates may refer the respective University website.A notification from CUCET 2017 also said that the last date for exercising course preferences of CURAJ will be June 19.For Central University of Karnataka and Central University of South Bihar, last date for exercising course preferences is June 18.Last date for exercising course preferences of Central University of Jammu and Central University of Kashmir will be June 25.Candidates who wants to register for CUCET 2017 counselling in Central University of Karnataka, Central University of South Bihar, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Kashmir and Central University of Rajasthan may follow these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of CUCETStep Two: Click on the link given on the homepageStep Three: Register yourself CUCET 2017 results were declared on last week. The CUCET result is available at cucet2017.co.in for candidates to check. The exam was conducted by 10 central universities of Haryana, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kashmir, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, South Bihar and Tamil Nadu.Click here for more Education News