CUCET 2017: Application Process Begins Online; Last Date April 14

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 23, 2017 17:05 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CUCET 2017: Application Process Begins Online; Last Date April 14

CUCET 2017: Application Process Begins Online; Last Date April 14

New Delhi:  The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) is conducted for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, integrated and research programs offered at ten central Universities established in 2009. The ten universities conduct the entrance test jointly. The national coordinator for CUCET is the Central University of Rajasthan. The application process for CUCET began on March 20, 2017 and will continue till April 14, 2017. Applicants can apply online through CUCET official website. The exam will be conducted in May and will be objective in nature. 

Important Dates
  • Last date to register online: April 14, 2017
  • Date of admit card upload: May 5, 2017
  • Exam date: May 17 -18, 2017
  • Answer key upload: May 19, 2017
  • Last date to challenge answer key: May 22, 2017 (till 5:00 pm)
  • Corrected answer key ready: May 29, 2017
  • Result Declaration: June 7, 2017

How to Apply

Step one: Go to CUCET official website: cucet2017.co.in

Step two: Click on Apply tab, and then on the New registration link.

Step three: register and create your account. You can now fill the application form.

No application request will be entertained offline, though candidates can pay application fee in the offline mode.

Candidates who belong to general category or OBC category have to pay Rs. 800 and candidates who belong to SC/ST category have to pay Rs. 350 as application fee. There is no application fee charged from PwD candidates. In case of application fee payment in the offline mode through bank challan, candidates will have to pay an extra Rs. 50 as bank charge.

A candidate can apply for a particular programme to a maximum of 3 Participating Universities with an option to select a maximum of 3 courses in each of the selected participating universities. 

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READUK Parliament Attacker Was British Born, Had Been Investigated Over Extremism Concerns: Theresa May
CUCETCentral Universities Common Entrance Test 2017undergraduate admissionpostgraduate admissionintegrated program admissionCUCET 2017central universities common entrance test

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreBadrinath Ki DulhaniaBaahubali 2 TrailerBeauty And The BeastMachineTrapped

................................ Advertisement ................................