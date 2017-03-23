CUCET 2017: Application Process Begins Online; Last Date April 14

Important Dates
- Last date to register online: April 14, 2017
- Date of admit card upload: May 5, 2017
- Exam date: May 17 -18, 2017
- Answer key upload: May 19, 2017
- Last date to challenge answer key: May 22, 2017 (till 5:00 pm)
- Corrected answer key ready: May 29, 2017
- Result Declaration: June 7, 2017
How to Apply
Step one: Go to CUCET official website: cucet2017.co.in
Step two: Click on Apply tab, and then on the New registration link.
Step three: register and create your account. You can now fill the application form.
No application request will be entertained offline, though candidates can pay application fee in the offline mode.
Candidates who belong to general category or OBC category have to pay Rs. 800 and candidates who belong to SC/ST category have to pay Rs. 350 as application fee. There is no application fee charged from PwD candidates. In case of application fee payment in the offline mode through bank challan, candidates will have to pay an extra Rs. 50 as bank charge.
A candidate can apply for a particular programme to a maximum of 3 Participating Universities with an option to select a maximum of 3 courses in each of the selected participating universities.
