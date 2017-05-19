CUCET 2017 Answer Key Published, Check Now At Cucet2017.co.in Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2017 answer keys have been released in the official website of CUCET 2017.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT CUCET 2017 Answer Key Published, Check Now At Cucet2017.co.in New Delhi: Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2017 answer keys have been released in the official website of CUCET 2017. To see the CUCET answer key, the candidates can login to the official website of CUCET 2017. CUCET organisor have made the arrangement of the raising the grievances regarding the answer keys published today. The students can submit the grievances through the official online grievance portal from May 19 to May 22.



"Answer keys has been uploaded. Candidates can submit the grievances from 19-05-2017 to 22-05-2017 (5:00Pm) through online only at grievance portal," said a statement posted in the official website.



CUCET 2017 Answer Key: How To Check CUCET 2017 Answer Key Published At Cucet2017.co.in

Candidates who have appeared for the CUCET 2017 tests can follow these steps to check the answer keys published in the official website:



Step One: Go to the official CUCET Website



Step Two: Click on link "Answer keys has been uploaded. Candidates can submit the grievances from 19-05-2017 to 22-05-2017 (5:00Pm) through online only at grievance portal" given there



Step Three: Enter your Application ID, Password or DOB(dd/mm/yyyy) and the Verification Code



Step Four: See the keys of the test you have appeared in the next page



is conducted for admission to various UG, PG, Integrated programs, and research programs (M.Phil. and PhD) programs offered at 10 central universities which were set up by an Act of Parliament in 2009. The CUCET exam is scheduled for May 17-18, 2017.



Click here for more





Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2017 answer keys have been released in the official website of CUCET 2017. To see the CUCET answer key, the candidates can login to the official website of CUCET 2017. CUCET organisor have made the arrangement of the raising the grievances regarding the answer keys published today. The students can submit the grievances through the official online grievance portal from May 19 to May 22."Answer keys has been uploaded. Candidates can submit the grievances from 19-05-2017 to 22-05-2017 (5:00Pm) through online only at grievance portal," said a statement posted in the official website.Candidates who have appeared for the CUCET 2017 tests can follow these steps to check the answer keys published in the official website:Step One: Go to the official CUCET WebsiteStep Two: Click on link "Answer keys has been uploaded. Candidates can submit the grievances from 19-05-2017 to 22-05-2017 (5:00Pm) through online only at grievance portal" given thereStep Three: Enter your Application ID, Password or DOB(dd/mm/yyyy) and the Verification CodeStep Four: See the keys of the test you have appeared in the next page CUCET examinations is conducted for admission to various UG, PG, Integrated programs, and research programs (M.Phil. and PhD) programs offered at 10 central universities which were set up by an Act of Parliament in 2009. The CUCET exam is scheduled for May 17-18, 2017.Click here for more Education News