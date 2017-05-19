CUCET 2017 Answer Key Published, Check Now At Cucet2017.co.in

"Answer keys has been uploaded. Candidates can submit the grievances from 19-05-2017 to 22-05-2017 (5:00Pm) through online only at grievance portal," said a statement posted in the official website.
CUCET 2017 Answer Key: How To Check
Candidates who have appeared for the CUCET 2017 tests can follow these steps to check the answer keys published in the official website:
Step One: Go to the official CUCET Website
Step Two: Click on link "Answer keys has been uploaded. Candidates can submit the grievances from 19-05-2017 to 22-05-2017 (5:00Pm) through online only at grievance portal" given there
Step Three: Enter your Application ID, Password or DOB(dd/mm/yyyy) and the Verification Code
Step Four: See the keys of the test you have appeared in the next page
CUCET examinations is conducted for admission to various UG, PG, Integrated programs, and research programs (M.Phil. and PhD) programs offered at 10 central universities which were set up by an Act of Parliament in 2009. The CUCET exam is scheduled for May 17-18, 2017.
