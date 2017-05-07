CUCET 2017 Admit Card Released; Download Now CUCET examinations is conducted for admission to various UG, PG, Integrated programs, and research programs (M.Phil. and PhD) programs offered at 10 central universities which were set up by an Act of Parliament in 2009.

CUCET 2017 Admit Card Released; Download Now

New Delhi: Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2017 admit card has been released in the official website of CUCET 2017. CUCET examinations is conducted for admission to various UG, PG, Integrated programs, and research programs (M.Phil. and PhD) programs offered at 10 central universities which were set up by an Act of Parliament in 2009. The CUCET exam is scheduled for May 17-18, 2017. The conducting authority will upload answer keys on the official website on the next day of the exam. To download the CUCET Admit card, the candidates can login to the official website of CUCET 2017.



"Admit cards for CUCET-2017 has ben uploaded", said a notification posted in the official website of CUCET.



According to the CUCET calendar, CUCET 2017 result will be declared on June 7, 2017. After CUCET result declaration, each central university will declare the counseling/admission procedure and will also declare their merit list based on the marks scored in the exam.



CUCET 2017 Admit Card: How To Download



Candidates can follow these steps to download the CUCET Admit Card:



Go to the official website of CUCET 2017; www.cucet2017.co.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter the details

Download your admit card



About CUCET 2017



CUCET 2017 exam will be pen-paper based and will be of objective type. It will be a two hour duration exm. The question paper will have two parts. Part A will be a general paper with 25 MCQs from language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude, and analytical skills. Part B will have 75 MCQs which will mainly test a candidate's domain knowledge.

For some Integrated Courses/MBA/ LLB/ or any other general course, there will be only one paper comprising of 100 MCQs from English language, reasoning, data interpretations, numerical ability, general awareness and analytical skills.





