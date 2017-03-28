CSIR-UGC NET Exam December 2016 Result Declared, Check Here

Candidates who have qualified must send attested/self-attested photocopies of important documents. List of important documents are given below:
- Date of birth proof (10th pass certificate)
- degree/ provisional degree of qualifying exam/M.Sc or equivalent degree
- Final marksheet with the required percentage of marks
- Caste certificate, if applicable
- Copy of CSIR marks statement
Candidates belonging to OBC category can submit their latest OBC certificate (non-creamy layer) as per the format given at ncbc.nic.in. Along with the result, minimum cut-off percentage for the award of fellowship/ lectureship in different disciplines in the Joint CSIR-UGC test for Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Lectureship has been released.
Envelope carrying the documents must be sent to Section Officer, Certificate Section, HRD Group, CSIR Complex, Library Avenue Road, Pusa, New Delhi - 110012 through registered/ speed post. The envelope must be super-scribed with "Documents for December - 2016 NET Exam" along with roll number and the slot they have been allotted as CSIR JRF/UGC JRF/LS.
Candidates can check their result below:
