CSIR-UGC NET Exam December 2016 Result Declared, Check Here

CSIR-UGC NET Exam December 2016 result has been declared. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result here. The examination was held on 18 December 2016. The examination was held for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for lectureship. Candidates should note that no separate intimation letter will be issued. The fellowship will be effective from 1 July 2017.

Candidates who have qualified must send attested/self-attested photocopies of important documents. List of important documents are given below:

Date of birth proof (10th pass certificate)

degree/ provisional degree of qualifying exam/M.Sc or equivalent degree

Final marksheet with the required percentage of marks

Caste certificate, if applicable

Copy of CSIR marks statement

Candidates belonging to OBC category can submit their latest OBC certificate (non-creamy layer) as per the format given at ncbc.nic.in. Along with the result, minimum cut-off percentage for the award of fellowship/ lectureship in different disciplines in the Joint CSIR-UGC test for Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Lectureship has been released.



Envelope carrying the documents must be sent to Section Officer, Certificate Section, HRD Group, CSIR Complex, Library Avenue Road, Pusa, New Delhi - 110012 through registered/ speed post. The envelope must be super-scribed with "Documents for December - 2016 NET Exam" along with roll number and the slot they have been allotted as CSIR JRF/UGC JRF/LS.

Candidates can check their result below:

